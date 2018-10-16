A baby knocked over a candle. Now a family is displaced

A baby tipped over a candle in a southeast Fresno home on Tuesday night, sparking a two-alarm fire that displaced the family, the Fresno Fire Department said.
Firefighters arrived to the 3300 block of E. Lowe Avenue around 8 p.m. and found smoke and flames coming from the second floor.
The two adults and the baby inside the house were able to get out with only blisters, Battalion Chief Ron Stogdell said. The family was upstairs when the baby knocked the candle over and fire spread quickly.
The home was built in the 30s or 40s, and the second floor was added later, creating a “challenging configuration” for firefighters to gain access to, Stogdell said.
The first floor of the home was salvaged, but total damage is estimated at $50,000. The Red Cross is assisting the family.
