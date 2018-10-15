Rachel Balderama.
At-risk 19-year-old woman in Hanford has been found, police say

By Lewis Griswold

October 15, 2018 03:28 PM

4:30 p.m. update: Hanford police say the young woman reported missing by her parents has been located.

Original story: A 19-year-old woman who is “extremely developmentally disabled” has been reported missing, Hanford police said Monday.

Her name is Rachel Maria Balderama.

About 9 a.m. Monday, police were called to a home on Jones Street. The young woman’s parents said their daughter was last seen at 4 p.m. Sunday when she walked to the store at Jones Street and Hanford-Armona Road. She did not return home.

She is described as 5 feet tall, with black hair and brown eyes, weighing 240 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hanford Police Department at 559-585-2540.

Lewis Griswold: 559-441-6104, @fb_LewGriswold

