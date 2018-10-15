Visalia woman, 75, struck and killed by car

A 75-year-old Visalia woman was killed Sunday night when she was struck by a car while trying to cross Highway 63, the California Highway Patrol reported.
The collision took place about 7 p.m. as the woman, whose identity was not immediately released, was walking with a male pedestrian on the east shoulder of 63 south of Avenue 368, north of Visalia. The CHP said the pair were attempting to cross the state route to get to their home.
Raymundo Ruiz, 65, of Fresno was northbound on 63 at 55 mph when the pedestrians walked in front of his 2003 Toyota. Ruiz turned to the left, but was unable to avoid colliding with the woman, who died at the scene.
