Shooting causes car crash near Fresno High School, police say

By Joshua Tehee And Larry Valenzuela

October 14, 2018 08:55 PM

Police are investigating a shooting at the intersection of Echo and Weldon Avenues across Fresno High School in front of a popular ice cream shop.

Officers were alerted to gunshots around 7:30 p.m. Sunday by several calls and a shot spotter alert, according to Fresno Police Lieutenant Jennifer Horsford.

They arrived to find a vehicle had crashed into a fire hydrant. Four people were inside.

Police believe the shots were fired at the vehicle, though it was not struck and no one was injured, Horsford says.

A second vehicle, a tan or gold Chevy Suburban or Tahoe fled the scene.

