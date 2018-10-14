Shooting causes car crash near Fresno High School, police say

Police are investigating a shooting at the intersection of Echo and Weldon Avenues across Fresno High School in front of a popular ice cream shop.
Officers were alerted to gunshots around 7:30 p.m. Sunday by several calls and a shot spotter alert, according to Fresno Police Lieutenant Jennifer Horsford.
They arrived to find a vehicle had crashed into a fire hydrant. Four people were inside.
Police believe the shots were fired at the vehicle, though it was not struck and no one was injured, Horsford says.
A second vehicle, a tan or gold Chevy Suburban or Tahoe fled the scene.
