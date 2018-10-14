Man hit and killed by car in downtown Fresno

A driver who fatally struck a man in downtown Fresno on Saturday night said he did not see anyone in the street before hitting him, Fresno police said.
The driver was northbound on M Street around 7:51 p.m. when he struck the man at the intersection of Monterey Street. Police described the victim as a described as a 60-year-old man who may have been homeless.
The pedestrian was taken to Community Regional Medical Center where he died a short time later, Lt. Carl McKnight said.
The driver stayed at the scene and was cooperative with police. He said he never saw the man in the street, but he felt his vehicle hit something, McKnight said.
