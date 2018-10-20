Around the Valley | mobile dental clinic, fire safety and zoo donations and more

Mobile dental clinic will help 8,000 children a year after Kaiser donation
A new mobile dental clinic has begun traveling through the central San Joaquin Valley and will help 8,000 children a year with free cleanings, fillings and tooth extractions.
Kaiser Permanente granted $542,000 to the Healthy Smiles Mobile Dental Foundation to purchase a new mobile clinic and to refurbish an older one, according to Kaiser spokeswoman Kerri Leedy.
Both clinics on wheels will deliver full-scope dental care to underserved children in 100 rural and inner-city communities.
Fresno schools, fire department receive $20,000 for fire safety
Local insurance company The Hartford donated $20,000 to Fresno schools and the Fresno Fire Department for fire safety education.
The company and the fire department hosted a hands-on fire safety day at Lowell Elementary School on Oct. 16, according to Hartford spokeswoman Kathleen Weitz.
The donation was part of the Junior Fire Marshal Program, one of the country’s oldest corporate-sponsored public education programs, Weitz said.
Chaffee Zoo launches browse donation program
The Fresno Chaffee Zoo is in search of tree trimmings from the community to help feed elephants, rhinos, orangutans and more.
Every year, hundreds of pounds of the trimmings, also known as browse, are used at the zoo.
Pesticide-free xylosma, mulberry, Chinese pistache, carob, bamboo, arundo grass and Chinese elm are the types of browse that can be dropped off at the zoo near the elephant exhibit. The zoo is asking for large branches that have been newly cut.
Not sure your tree is eligible? Zoo officials say they can assist if you send a photo of the tree to info@chaffeezoo.org.
CTEC teachers win STEM equipment
Seven teachers from Fresno Career Technical Education Charter High School won STEM equipment for their classroom via Chevron’s Fuel Your School Program.
The science, technology, engineering and math equipment includes microelectronics kits, a hydraulic press, an educational robot and more, Chevron spokesman Evan Harris said. The teachers were chosen after submitting a classroom project request on donorschoose.org.
