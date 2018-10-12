Local

28-year-old man dies after motorcycle crash in Clovis

By Carmen George

cgeorge@fresnobee.com

October 12, 2018 02:56 PM

A 28-year-old Fresno man has died following a motorcycle accident last month in Clovis.

The Fresno County Sheriff-Coroner’s Office said Friday that Jesse Hurford died Wednesday following the Sept. 25 crash.

The accident happened shortly before 4 p.m. in the 300 block of Minnewawa Avenue, a couple streets north of Bullard Avenue, said Ty Wood, a spokesman for the Clovis Police Department.

Hurford was traveling southbound on Minnewawa on a motorcycle when he collided with another vehicle that was turning left into a driveway, Wood said. The driver of the other vehicle, headed northbound, remained on scene and is cooperating with authorities. The accident remains under investigation.

“Speed and right-of-way are both possible factors that we are still investigating,” Wood said.

Investigators are still working to determine if alcohol or drugs were involved.

Carmen George: 559-441-6386, @CarmenGeorge

  Comments  