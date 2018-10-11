82-year-old man driving with his wife is killed in a car crash outside of Lemoore

An 82-year-old man was killed in a crash Thursday afternoon just outside of Lemoore, according to California Highway Patrol.
The victim and his wife were traveling northbound on Highway 41 in a Lincoln Town car, approaching Lacey Boulevard when the accident occurred just after 4 p.m.
Another vehicle, described as a Toyota Tundra, had been traveling east on Lacey when it crossed the 41 and collided with the Lincoln.
The elderly man who was driver of the Lincoln was killed. His wife received minor injuries.
The driver of the Toyota received no injures.
The collision is still under investigation.
