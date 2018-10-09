Triplex fire in Fresno displaces seven people. Fifty firefighters respond

A fire at a triplex turned into a three-alarm response to keep it from spreading, the Fresno Fire Department said.
The fire broke out about 12:30 p.m. Tuesday at the triplex south of East Sierra Avenue, in the area of Escalon Avenue and Fresno Street, north of Bullard Avenue.
The blaze also engulfed a tree and burned backyard fences, causing windblown embers to land on the shake roof of a nearby home, fire department spokesman Robert Castillo said.
Fifty firefighters were on scene to keep the fire from spreading, he said.
Five adults and two children were displaced. The cause of the fire is not known and is under investigation.
