‘If they hit you once, they’ll hit you again,’ Denise Brown tells Fresno audience

Denise Brown, sister of the late Nicole Brown Simpson, was in Fresno on Thursday bringing awareness to the issue of domestic violence as keynote speaker of the Marjaree Mason Center’s 35th Annual Top 10 Professional Women and Leading Business Awards.
Nicole Brown Simpson was the second wife of O.J. Simpson. She and her friend Ron Goldman were stabbed to death in 1994. Simpson was acquitted in the killings.
Brown said ahead of her Fresno speech that she hopes the approximately 1,500 attendees come away from Thursday’s event at the Fresno Convention Center with a better understanding of the cycle of violence — “the power and control of one human being over another.”
“The verbal, the emotional, the psychological abuse, the put-downs, the chipping away at someone’s self-esteem,” Brown said. “And then there’s the honeymoon phase of, ‘Oh baby, it’s never going to happen again.’ ... Another thing that I’d like them to walk away with is — if they hit you once, they’ll hit you again, and if they ever threaten to kill you, eventually one day they will.”
