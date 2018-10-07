Watch the Space X rocket launch light up night sky in Pismo Beach

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launched from Vandenberg Air Force Base on Sunday, October 7, 2018, as seen in this view from Pismo Beach. The booster of the rocket made a return landing at the base for the first time.
SpaceX lit up the sky with satellite launch, rocket landing. Did you see it?

By Joshua Tehee

JTehee@fresnobee.com

October 07, 2018 09:30 PM

The launch of SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket Sunday night came with a sonic boom warning.

And also, a major light show that was seen all over California just after,including the Central Valley.

Cue the local Tweet storm, which were surprisingly slim on UFO mentions.

Some of the visuals came from the launch itself, which put an Argentinian Earth-observation satellite into orbit. Part of it was from the recovery of the rocket’s first-stage booster, which landed back at its launch site at Vandenberg Air Force Base, north of Los Angeles, according to the AP.

Joshua Tehee: 559-441-6479, @joshuatehee

