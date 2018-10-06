Inmate found dead in Tulare County jail. How did he die?

The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an inmate death after correctional officers found a 71-year-old man dead in his cell at the Tulare County Adult Pre-Trial Facility on Friday.
Medical staff began first aid on the man after he was found around 12:40 p.m., but he was pronounced dead, sheriff’s office spokeswoman Ashley Ritchie said.
He did have a cell mate, but authorities are unsure at this time of the details surrounding his death, Ritchie said. An autopsy has been scheduled.
The man’s name is not being released pending notification of family.
Anyone with information is asked to call or text the sheriff’s office at 559-725-4194, where information will remain anonymous.
