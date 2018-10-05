Motorcyclist dies after hitting refrigerator on Fresno freeway

A motorcyclist died Thursday night after he crashed into a refrigerator on a freeway in central Fresno, the California Highway Patrol reported.
The crash took place about 7:15 p.m. as the rider was westbound at the transition ramp from Highway 168 to Highway 180. He was not identified, pending notification of family.
The CHP said the rider, on a 2003 Yamaha, ran into a refrigerator that had fallen out of a truck. He was taken to Community Regional Medical Center, where he succumbed to his injures.
The CHP said the driver of the truck carrying the appliance was contacted by officers and the investigation is continuing.
Comments