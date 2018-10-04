Fresno doctor failed drug tests for opioids, state orders her to stop practicing

A Fresno psychiatrist has been ordered to stop practicing medicine after testing positive for opioids.
The Medical Board of California issued a “cease practice” order for Dr. Rehana Aziz on Wednesday, prohibiting her from practicing medicine until a final decision is made on her case.
The medical board revoked Aziz’s medical license on April 27, but stayed the revocation and placed her on six years probation, with several conditions, including that she abstain from using or possessing any controlled substances. She also was ordered to submit to biological fluid testing.
Aziz tested positive for Tramadol and Desmethyl Tramadol, opioid painkillers, on Sept. 19 and Sept. 24, the medical board said.
Aziz could not be reached for comment. On a medical board self-reporting form, Aziz did not identify whether she was retired. She did not list any office locations where she practices.
