Two injured in separate overnight fires in Fresno

Two people were injured in overnight house fires in the Fresno area, firefighters reported.
About 3 a.m. Thursday, firefighters rushed to Howard and Grant avenues where they found a home fully involved in flames, according to spokesman Robert Castillo. Firefighters were able to help a man in the basement get out of the house, but he sustained moderate injuries and was taken to a hospital. Castillo said the home, which was listed as vacant at the time of the fire, was a total loss. He did not have an estimate of the financial loss or the cause.
Another fire erupted earlier near Huntington Boulevard and Ninth Street. Castillo said a person was rescued from that house, also with moderate injuries, and was taken to a hospital. Castillo said the fire broke out in a detached garage. There was a fire at the same home earlier in 2018, and Castillo said it was not known if the home was known to be occupied at the time of the newest fire. As in the first blaze, the cause and the amount of damage was under investigation.
