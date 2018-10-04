Central Valley Honor Flight celebrates its 17th trip to Washington veterans’ memorials

The 17th Central Valley Honor Flight made a triumphant return to Fresno Yosemite International Airport on Wednesday evening.
Hundreds of friends, family and community members lined the terminal walkway, many waving signs and shaking veterans’ hands. All the while, a band played patriotic music.
This flight took off early Monday morning and took 68 veterans from 24 hometowns in nine counties on a whirlwind trip to Washington, D.C., for tours of veterans’ memorials. The group ranged in age from 68 to 96 and spanned World War II, the Korean War, Cold War and Vietnam War.
The sole woman veteran on this trip was 95-year-old Dolores “Dodie” Brennan of Galt.
Central Valley Honor Flight is an all-volunteer organization funded entirely by donations. It started in 2013 and has provided free trips for more than 1,100 veterans.
