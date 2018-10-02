It’s slick on Valley roads this morning. Be careful

The first rain of the season fell on the central San Joaquin Valley on Tuesday morning, making roads slick.
The last rain the Valley saw was April 16, according to David Spector, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Hanford.
He says there are a few spots that haven’t seen rain yet, but most of the Valley has been splashed.
The forecast calls for a 20 percent chance of more rain and possible thunderstorms the rest of Tuesday. The greatest chance for rain and thunderstorms will be Wednesday likely in the afternoon or early evening, Spector said. The coolest day will be Wednesday, when high temperatures will stay in the 70s. Thursday will also call for a 20 percent chance of showers.
Spector said roads could get dangerous.
“The roads are going to be very slippery after oil accumulating for five and half months,” he said.
There was at least one serious crash Tuesday morning on local roadways. A woman eastbound on Highway 180 near Cat Haven skidded down an embankment just after 6:30 a.m. California Highway Patrol reported on its incident page that the woman was on the phone with her boyfriend at the time of the crash. The car was reportedly 30 to 40 feet down the embankment and rescue workers were on scene about 7:15 a.m.
Other accidents affecting the morning commute were reported on the on-ramp from Clovis Avenue to westbound Highway 180 and a hit-and-run on southbound Highway 99 near Ashlan Avenue.
