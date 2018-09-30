Fresno police say a man died after jumping underneath a freight train near Fresno City College on Sunday, Sept. 30, 2018.
Man killed by train near Fresno City College

By Ashleigh Panoo

September 30, 2018 10:28 AM

A man was killed after jumping under a freight train near Fresno City College on Sunday morning, police said.

Fresno police found a man in his early 20s along the tracks at Blackstone and McKinley avenues just after 9 a.m., according to Lt. Michael Landon.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The train operators called police after the incident and stopped the train, which is about a mile and half long, Landon said.

Traffic will be backed up until at least 11 a.m. as far south as downtown Fresno, according to Landon.

