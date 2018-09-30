Man killed by train near Fresno City College

A man was killed after jumping under a freight train near Fresno City College on Sunday morning, police said.
Fresno police found a man in his early 20s along the tracks at Blackstone and McKinley avenues just after 9 a.m., according to Lt. Michael Landon.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The train operators called police after the incident and stopped the train, which is about a mile and half long, Landon said.
Traffic will be backed up until at least 11 a.m. as far south as downtown Fresno, according to Landon.
