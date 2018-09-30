Teen airlifted after Hanford house fire leaves second degree burns

A teen suffered second degree burns to half his body after a house fire broke out on Saturday evening, the Hanford Fire Department said.
Firefighters found the boy around 7:53 p.m. in the 3100 block of N. Glacier Way and a SkyLife helicopter was called.
The fire department said paramedics arrived and started life support while the helicopter landed in a park at Glacier Way and Summer Street, about a block away. The boy was taken to Community Regional Medical Center in Fresno.
An update on his condition was not immediately available.
The fire was described as small, according to the fire department, and the cause is still under investigation.
Hanford police, EMS, American Ambulance paramedics and the Kings County Fire Department also assisted.
