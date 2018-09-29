Fresno County Sheriff’s Office investigating case of man who died after confrontation

The death of 38-year-old who died four days after a confrontation at his central east Fresno home is under investigation by the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.
On Sept. 19, deputies responded to a home in the 100 block of west Hampton Way in central east Fresno for reports of an assault, according to a Sheriff’s Office post on Facebook on Friday.
The victim reported David Worsham was acting bizarre and was able to lock him out of the home. Deputies found Worsham in the front yard, adding that he would not follow orders or surrender.
Once deputies were able to get Worsham to comply, emergency medical services medically evaluated him. During the evaluation, he experienced a medical emergency, the post said.
He was taken to the hospital for treatment. On Sept. 23, Worsham passed away.
An autopsy was performed and the cause of death is pending the results of toxicology tests.
