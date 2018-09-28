Woman dies after being struck by train in central Fresno

A woman was found dead on train tracks in central Fresno on Friday afternoon with injuries consistent with being hit by a train, said Fresno Police Lt. Mark Hudson.
Hudson said the victim, identified as a Hispanic woman in her 60s, who was not named, was walking southbound on railroad tracks with a male companion on a train bridge over Van Ness Boulevard, near Shields Avenue, when she was injured around 2:30 p.m.
Hudson said the train that struck her did not stop. Railroad police with Burlington Northern Santa Fe were working to determine which train hit the woman. Hudson said there doesn’t appear to be any foul play.
“It’s not known if the train conductor saw the victim before the train hit the victim, because the edge of the bridge was so close to where she was at when the train came by. Most likely, the train impacted her and threw her into the bridge.”
