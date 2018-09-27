‘Her family has no idea where she could be.’ Woman with memory loss last seen in Hanford

The Kings County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find Joy Crisp, 57, who suffers from memory loss due to an early onset of Alzheimer’s disease.
Crisp was last seen at 10 a.m. Thursday checking a mailbox across the street from her family’s residence in Hanford on the 12000 block of Seventh Avenue.
She is described as a black female adult, 5-foot-1, weighing approximately 185 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. Crisp was last seen wearing a pink long-sleeve shirt, blue jeans and blue tennis shoes.
She was visiting family in Hanford for the past month and was scheduled to return home to Las Vegas this weekend.
“According to family members, Joy has been inquiring about walking to ‘the store’ in the past few days,” a news release from the sheriff’s office states. “Her family has has no idea where she could be and they are extremely worried about her.”
Anyone with information about where Crisp may be is asked to call the Kings County Sheriff’s Office at 559-852-2720.
