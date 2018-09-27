Rare collection of Ansel Adams photos on display in Yosemite for short time

A rare collection of photographs by Ansel Adams, one of the nation’s most renowned landscape photographers, is on display in Yosemite National Park into November.

Yosemite was a favorite subject for the acclaimed 20th-century photographer, who died in 1984. Adams was introduced to photography on his first trip to the park and spent years exploring, living and working in Yosemite.

An original museum set of his iconic photos will be on display in Yosemite Valley’s Yosemite Museum until Nov. 25.

A photo of Bridalveil Fall in Yosemite National Park by Ansel Adams. Courtesy of The Ansel Adams Publishing Rights Trust © 2018

The exhibit opened last week, supported by a grant from the nonprofit Yosemite Conservancy.

The 45-print set is a gift from Don and Susan Fuhrer, residents of Montecito and Foresta, located in Yosemite.

Adams began producing what he called “The Museum Set” in 1979. Each set could be purchased on the condition the buyer would eventually donate it to an art or educational institution.

“I’ve always felt a Museum Set belonged in Yosemite given Adams’ love for the park,” said Don Fuhrer, who purchased a set in 2003. “There’s an entire generation that is unaware of Adams, a true American icon, that will be able to see his work as he wanted it presented.”

Matthew Adams, president of The Ansel Adams Gallery in Yosemite and grandson of Ansel Adams, said a set is made up of mostly “classic, iconic images” from 1923 to 1968 “that people have come to know and love, but also works that, while not as popular, he (Adams) felt were important to his legacy.”

Among the most famous images included: “Clearing Winter Storm, Yosemite National Park” and “Moonrise, Hernandez, New Mexico.”

The Fuhrers’ set includes more Adams’ photos of Yosemite, along with images from other national parks, including Mount Rainier, Yellowstone, Death Valley and Big Bend.

“This is an inspiring and generous gift,” said Yosemite Conservancy President Frank Dean. “Few artists had the foresight to prepare for how their legacy was portrayed and to create a way to ensure that future generations are able to learn and appreciate it. It’s exciting that this collection of photographs will be shown at the Yosemite Museum.”

The Yosemite Conservancy has provided $119 million in Yosemite grants to restore trails and habitat, protect wildlife, provide educational programs, and more. It contributed $20 million to the largest restoration project in Yosemite’s history, the Mariposa Grove of Giant Sequoias, which reopened to the public in June.

An Ansel Adams Museum Set is also on display at The National Gallery of Art, J. Paul Getty Museum, Cantor Arts Center, Stanford University, M. H. Memorial de Young Museum, Los Angeles Museum of Contemporary Art, Cornell University, Princeton University, Scripps College and The Wilderness Society.