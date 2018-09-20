SPCA takes two dogs after reports of attack on woman near Fresno High

Animal control officers took custody of two dogs in central Fresno Thursday after repeated complaints that the two animals, described as Pit bulls, attacked a woman and continued to menace a neighborhood near Van Ness and Shields avenues in central Fresno.
Walter Salvari, a spokeman for the Central California SPCA, said the owners of the dogs signed them over to the agency. The dogs will be be put in quarantine, assessed and euthanized if they are not eligible for adoption, he added.
The dogs drew the attention of neighborhood social media websites after one the animals reportedly attacked the woman in her 70s as she walked nearby. A passerby came to her rescue after she was bitten on her leg. It was not the only incident involving the dogs, neighbors wrote. Salvari said the woman sustained the bite on her calf, prompting an investigation by the SPCA.
Fresno Police Lt. Mark Hudson said officers previously admonished the owners of the animals to keep the dogs in their yard.
