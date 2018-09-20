Man hospitalized for lion bite after he climbed Fresno zoo enclosure

A man bitten by a lioness at Fresno’s Chaffee Zoo was rushed to the hospital Wednesday night after he was rescued by zoo security officers, officials say.
The man, who was bitten in the foot, is expected to survive.
The incident took place about 11:30 p.m., according to Lyn Myers, general curator at the zoo. She said security officers were aware that someone had entered the zoo grounds and were looking for the intruder when they heard someone calling for help from the lion enclosure.
The man apparently crossed over a four-foot barrier fence near the enclosure, then began climbing a mesh fence in front of the exhibit when a lioness grabbed his foot. There are two lionesses in the enclosure, Zamaya, 4 years old, and Kiki, in her mid-teens. Myers said she did not know which animal grabbed the man’s foot, but the lioness released him when security officers arrived.
The man was taken away by ambulance and his condition was not immediately disclosed. His name has not been released.
Myers said the zoo keeps security staff on site 24 hours a day to guard against such incidents. The zoo is inside Roeding Park and homeless people sometimes frequent the area, but Myers noted that the presence of a homeless population is something that occurs throughout the city.
Comments