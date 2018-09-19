Driver killed in multiple-vehicle crash near Kerman

A 23-year-old Kerman man was killed late Tuesday in a multiple-vehicle crash on Highway 180 near Kerman, according to the California Highway Patrol. The crash involved a big rig towing grape trailers, which spilled in the roadway and shut down 180 for several hours.
The man was not identified pending notification of family.
The CHP said the driver, in a 1997 Honda, was eastbound on 180 west of Napa Avenue about 9:50 p.m. when he drifted off the roadway, careened back into westbound 180 and collided with a 2006 Toyota driven by Rodolfo Avila Mojarro, 45, of Mendota. Westbound Jose Garcilazo-Campos, 64, of Mendota, in a 2003 GMC, then slammed into the Honda, pushing the Honda into the eastbound lane.
Several minutes later, Joel Villalobos-Lemus, 41, of Planada, in a 2016 Peterbilt, was eastbound on 180 hauling two grape-laden trailers. He did not see the Honda because its lights were shut off and slammed into the Honda. The Honda driver died at the scene.
Katia Mojarro, 20, a passenger in the Toyota, sustained major injuries in the crash and was taken to Community Regional Medical Center.
The CHP said investigators do not yet know if alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash.
