Despite wearing only underwear, Fresno developer takes down burglar, 911 call reveals

Don’t mess with Fresno developer Terance Frazier or his home.

Even if he’s just wearing underwear.

A photo Frazier posted on Facebook showed the bloody face of an admitted drug addict who broke into the former Fresno State baseball player’s home earlier this year.

But it’s a 911 call, which was recently released, that revealed Frazier whoop on the man and held him down all despite being practically naked.

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

“There’s a guy who was trying to break into our house; my boyfriend has him,” said Frazier’s girlfriend, Esmeralda Soria, in the 911 call. Soria, by the way, is Fresno City Council President.

“What color clothing was he wearing?” the 911 dispatcher asked.

“Something green,” Soria responded.

“Green, like a green shirt?” the dispatcher followed.

“Something green,” Soria answered. “I don’t know. That’s all I noticed.”

Then the dispatcher asked for a description of what her boyfriend was wearing, as well as his name.

“He’s like just wearing his underwear,” Soria said while breathing deep.

“What is your boyfriend’s name?” the dispatcher asked.

“He’s black,” Soria said.

“What is your boyfriend’s name?” the dispatcher asked again.

“Terance Frazier,” Soria said while continuing to breath deep.

“OK, he’s not wearing any shorts or anything?” the dispatcher tried to confirm.

“Huh?” Soria responded.

“Your boyfriend, he’s not wearing any shorts?” the dispatcher asked.

“No,” Soria said. “He’s in his underwear. We were sleeping.”

The intruder, who was eventually arrested, turned out to be Jacob Randall Flanagan, whose own defense lawyer called an addict whose abuse of methamphetamine led to him to burglarize Frazier’s home on the morning of March 11.

Flanagan, 31, told Judge Superior Court Judge Timothy Kams on Monday that he accepted responsibility for his criminal act. He pleaded no contest to residential burglary.

Under a plea agreement, Flanagan faces up to four years behind bars. He’s scheduled for sentencing Oct. 12.

Defense lawyer Tina Wang said that the night before the incident, Flanagan abused methamphetamine and ended up wandering into Frazier’s neighborhood.

He went into Frazier’s backyard around 9:25 a.m. and opened a door that led to the master bedroom.

Frazier was in bed with Soria, his girlfriend.

When Flanagan spotted the couple, he tried to leave, but could not find his way out.

Frazier jumped out of bed, grabbed Flanagan, punched him, and held him until sheriff’s deputies arrived.

In the 911 call to Soria placed, the Fresno City Council President told the dispatcher: “They’re in the backyard. He’s like trying to hold him.”

To which the dispatcher said: “OK. So are they fighting? Is he fighting him back right now?”

Soria responded: “The other guy is fighting him back.”

Wang, Flanagan’s defense attorney, however, said her client did not start the altercation and did not hurt Frazier or Soria or steal or damage any of their property.

Flanagan’s face, however, was bloody, she noted in court papers.

Once arrested, Flanagan cooperated with deputies and admitted his methamphetamine use.

After the incident, Frazier posted on his Facebook page that a “meth head” broke into his Fig Garden home near Ashlan and Maroa avenues.

Along with a picture of the bloodied burglar, Frazier stated on his public social media post that the suspect “won’t be back.”

Frazier last played baseball at Fresno State in 1992, then spent four seasons playing minor league baseball.