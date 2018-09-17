Police looking for walkaway from hospital, but did not say why

Fresno police are asking for the public’s help in locating Katheryn Miller, 46, who is said to be a walkaway from a hospital.
According to information posted on the department’s Facebook page, Miller was last seen about 7:05 p.m. Sept. 13 at Community Regional Medical Center. She was last seen wearing a pink shirt and black pants. No reason for wanting to locate her is stated.
She is 5 feet 5 inches and about 160 pounds. Anyone who has seen her should call Fresno police at 559-621-7000, or call the Missing Person hotline at 559-621-2455.
