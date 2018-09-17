Katheryn Miller was last seen on Sept. 13, 2018, at Community Regional Medical Center in Fresno, CA.
Police looking for walkaway from hospital, but did not say why

By Lewis Griswold

lgriswold@fresnobee.com

September 17, 2018 06:09 PM

Fresno police are asking for the public’s help in locating Katheryn Miller, 46, who is said to be a walkaway from a hospital.

According to information posted on the department’s Facebook page, Miller was last seen about 7:05 p.m. Sept. 13 at Community Regional Medical Center. She was last seen wearing a pink shirt and black pants. No reason for wanting to locate her is stated.

She is 5 feet 5 inches and about 160 pounds. Anyone who has seen her should call Fresno police at 559-621-7000, or call the Missing Person hotline at 559-621-2455.

