Fire shuts down popular Five Restaurant in northeast Fresno

Five Restaurant, at Champlain Drive and Perrin Avenue in northeast Fresno, will be closed after fire damaged the building Sunday afternoon, firefighters said.
Fresno Fire Department firefighters were called to the two-alarm blaze around 3 p.m. Flames were believed to have sparked in a pizza oven and spread into the attic, according to Battalion Chief Robert VanTassel.
Six people were working at the time, preparing to open the restaurant for the night. Two were examined for smoke inhalation and taken to the hospital.
Firefighters said it was too early to say when the fine-dining California-Italian fusion restaurant may reopen.
No other businesses were damaged.
Comments