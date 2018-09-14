Jose Uriel Rios-Nabarro went missing from a minimum security prison facility in Atwater, CA, on Sept. 13, 2018.
Inmate walks away from minimum security prison in Atwater, officials say

By Joshua Tehee

September 14, 2018 11:51 AM

The U.S. Marshals Service is looking for a man who walked away from a Satellite Prison Camp in Atwater on Thursday.

Jose Uriel Rios-Nabarro was discovered missing from the minimum security facility, which houses 119 offenders, around 4:15 p.m., according to a release from the U.S. Department of Justice.

The 35-year old was sentenced in Texas and serving time for conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute a controlled substance. He is described as having brown eyes and hair and is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 175 pounds.

Anyone information about Rios-Nabarro should call the marshal service at 559-487-5600.

