Police ask for help finding missing Fresno girl

Fresno police asked for help Thursday locating a 12-year-old girl who reportedly ran away from her home after an argument with her family.
Angelita Hernandez who was last seen at 2 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Channing and Lorena avenues.
She is 4 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs 90 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink top and gray shorts.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call detective M. Sotelo at 559-621-2499, detective F. Corona at 559-621-2111, or the Missing Persons line at 559-621-2455.
