She came at an officer with lawn sheers. 52-year-old woman shot by Dinuba police

A 52-year-old woman was shot by Dinuba police Monday afternoon when she reportedly threatened an officer with lawn sheers.
The shooting took place around 3:40 p.m. in the 300 block of South M Street when officers were responding to a call of an “unwanted person,” said Lt. Abel Iriarte of the Dinuba Police Department in a release.
Upon arrival, the woman was uncooperative and picked up a stick and threatened an officer, Iriarte said.. Police Tasered the woman in an attempt to subdue her, but it didn’t work.
The woman then picked up what looked to be lawn sheers and approached an officer. The officer shot the woman in the lower extremities, according to the release.
The woman was transported to a hospital for treatment. No officers were injured in the altercation, Iriarte said.
The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office will be the investigating agency. Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call Dinuba Police Department at 559-591-5911.
