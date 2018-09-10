Want a $4,000 bonus to work for Fresno police? Here’s how you can be eligible

Fresno Police Department will offer an incentive up to $4,000 to dispatchers currently working with another agency to fill vacancies.

The police department is hiring both entry-level and experienced 911 emergency service dispatchers to work in its newly remodeled 911 center, which the department says is one of the most advanced 911 centers in Central California.

Dispatchers working for Fresno Police Department are struggling to meet a state mandate to answer 95 percent of 911 calls in 15 seconds or less. Since the recession, staffing levels in the communications center haven’t kept pace with demand, even though most dispatchers work overtime daily.

Plus, the call volume only continues to increase as people use 911 more often for non-emergency calls. Police officials say it’s a national problem they’re dealing with in real time.

The police department is hosting two information sessions about dispatcher jobs at Fresno City Hall, 2600 Fresno St., at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 12 or 9 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 15.

To be eligible for the hiring incentive, a qualified lateral candidate must work at another law enforcement agency in a classification equivalent to emergency services dispatcher II at the time they submit their application. They must also have two years equivalent experience immediately prior to hire.

For more information, call Lt. David Newton, Fresno Police Department’s Communication Center Commander, at 559-621-2255 or email david.newton@fresno.gov.