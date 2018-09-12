How long will you live? Your address may offer a hint

Residents wave signs to encourage the Fresno City Council to find funds to establish a senior citizens center during a June 2018 council meeting. Fresno is the fifth-largest city in the state, yet unlike many smaller communities in the county has no dedicated senior citizens center. New data shows that life expectancies in Fresno neighborhoods varies widely from one census tract to another, from about 70 years old to 85 years and up. Brianna Calix Fresno Bee file