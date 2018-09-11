Central San Joaquin Valley stops to reflect on 9/11

Former New York City firefighter Andy Isolano, left, consoles Lillian Harguess, 16, center, following the 9/11 public observance at the California Memorial, Tuesday morning, Sept. 11, 2018 in Clovis. Harguess, who was not born at the time of the terrorist attacks, said the event made her think about those who grew up without a father-figure, and inspires her to protect the loved ones in her life. ERIC PAUL ZAMORA ezamora@fresnobee.com