Central San Joaquin Valley stops to reflect on 9/11

People in the central San Joaquin Valley joined those across the nation Tuesday to observe the 17th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks.
At the California 9/11 Memorial in Clovis, former Pelco CEO David McDonald was honored for being the founder of the event. McDonald rushed to bring it together soon after the 2001 attacks, flying a group of first responders from New York City for a respite in California and then inviting many of them back to commemorate the memorial. Tuesday’s speaker was Andy Isolano, who was just finishing his shift as a New York City firefighter when the first plane crashed into the World Trade Center. He has been a resident of Clovis for 14 years now.
At Duncan Polytechnical High School in Fresno, a ceremony honored local veterans, police officers and firefighters featuring the school’s Air Force Junior ROTC color guard and cadets, as well as leadership students lining the main hall holding American flags.
