Harley rider rear-ends car, dies on Highway 180

The rider of a Harley-Davidson motorcycle died Sunday afternoon when he slammed into the back of Honda on Highway 180 east of Fresno, the California Highway Patrol reported.
The crash took place about 4 p.m. as the 33-year-old Sanger rider was eastbound in 180 approaching McCall Avenue, where Efrain Cervantes, 42, of Reedley was stopped for a red light at McCall Avenue in a 2009 Civic. The CHP said the rider failed to slow for the traffic ahead and plowed into the back of the Honda. The rider was thrown from the motorcycle and died at the scene. The Honda was pushed into the back of a 2008 Toyota Corolla driven by Milan Candelaria, 70, of Sanger. Neither driver was injured, according to the CHP.
The crash is under investigation.
