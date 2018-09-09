Fire at tire shop causes partial closure of Belmont Avenue in southest Fresno

A fire at a tire shop caused several blocks of Belmont Avenue to be closed Sunday night.
Smoke was seen coming out of A&J Ties around 9:52 p.m., according to Fresno Fire Department Battalion chief Brian Price. Fire crews responded to the scene and made sure the fire had not spread from the tire shop.
Fire trucks blocked the eastbound lane of Belmont Avenue, causing traffic delays from First to Third streets. Crews were expected to have Belmont Avenue reopened sometime before midnight, Price said.
No one was injured and the cause of the fire is still under investigation, Price said.
