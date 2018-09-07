City of Fresno issues cease-and-desist letter to Bird scooter company

The city of Fresno has issued a cease-and-desist letter for the Bird scooters left around the city last month.
The city gave Bird Rides Inc., a Santa Monica-based company that provides dockless motorized scooters for public use, until Sunday, Sept. 9, to remove all of the scooters from the city until an operating policy and business agreement can be reached.
The letter was issued to the company on Aug. 29 and the city has been in talks with Bird on a resolution, a city news release said.
Bird said last month that the scooters in Fresno were part of a “pop-up tour” with the goal of alleviating parking and traffic congestion at colleges and universities.
This story will be updated.
