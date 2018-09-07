DUI motorcyclist loses part of foot in crash but keeps on riding, CHP says

A motorcyclist who was under the influence lost part of his foot in a collision with a big rig, but kept riding for a considerable distance Thursday night, the California Highway Patrol reported.
CHP spokesman Victor Taylor said the rider, whose name was not disclosed, hit the truck near Highway 41 and Elkhorn Avenue just after 10 p.m. Authorities became aware of the crash when the trucker involved noticed blood on a part of his truck and notified authorities.
Some time later, the CHP learned that a woman called to say that her husband had lost part of his foot and was at a gas station at Highway 99 and Mountain View Avenue. When an officer reached the gas station, the rider was discovered lying on the ground with his helmet nearby.
Taylor said the rider was rushed to Community Regional Medical Center and the officers determined that he was under the influence of either alcohol or drugs. He was arrested but released to the hospital for treatment.
Officers were unable to find the motorcycle, which would have been impounded as part of the DUI investigation, Taylor said. Officers speculated a friend or family member left with it.
Comments