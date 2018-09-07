Local

Two killed in collision on Highway 145 in Madera County, CHP reports

By Joshua Tehee

JTehee@fresnobee.com

September 07, 2018 02:50 PM

Two people were killed in a head-on collision Friday morning that shut down a section of Highway 154 in Madera County for several hours.

The crash occurred around 10:40 a.m., according to the The California Highway Patrol, which was on scene investigating.

A gray sedan was passing west in the eastbound lane, when it collided with another car. The driver of that car was pronounced dead at the scene.

A passenger in the sedan also died. The driver of the sedan and two other passengers were taken to Community Regional Medical Center. Officers are investigating whether drugs or alcohol played a part in the crash.

The accident forced the closure of Highway 145 at Highway 41. Cleanup crews were on the scene around 1:30 p.m. and the CHP expected the highway to be opened soon after that.

Joshua Tehee: 559-441-6479, @joshuatehee

  Comments  