9/11 memorial events in the central San Joaquin Valley | Wreath march, high school and more

Events are planned Tuesday in the central San Joaquin Valley commemorating the 17th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, including:
Fresno: 9/11 Memorial Wreath March at Fresno City College. Guest speaker is State Center Community College police officer Michael Grahl. Officer Grahl will describe his experience as a Marine while on duty at Camp Pendleton on 9/11 and the response of the base to the national tragedy. 9 a.m. 1101 E. University Ave. (Starts near the main fountain area and proceeds to the Veterans Peace Memorial near the bookstore.)
Fresno: Ceremony at Duncan Polytechnical High School will honor local veterans, police officers and firefighters featuring the school’s Air Force Junior ROTC color guard and cadets, as well as leadership students lining the main hall holding American flags. 8-8:50 a.m. 4330 E. Garland Ave.
Clovis: California 9/11 Memorial guest speaker will be Andy Isolano, firefigher who was just finishing his shift in New York City when the first plane crashed into the World Trade Center. He has been a resident of Clovis for 14 years now. Former Pelco CEO David McDonald will be the honored guest for being the founder of the annual event. Ceremony begins at 8:30 a.m. and the memorial will be open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Pelco by Schneider Electric, 3500 Pelco Way.
Hanford: Patriot Day Luncheon organized by Heart of Hanford will be honoring first-responders from Hanford and Kings County. There will be guest speakers, food vendors and live music by CJ Liscum Band. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Hanford Civic Park, 113 Court St.
Madera: Guest of honor is Frances Dunniway, A member of the San Bernardino County Disaster Medical Assistance Team since 1998, she was deployed to Ground Zero on Sept. 23, 2001. 10 a.m. B-K Lighting, 40429 Brickyard Drive.
Oakhurst: Patriot Day hosted by SierraTel keynote speaker will be Rocky Deal, district director for Rep. Tom McClintock. He spent 28 years in the U.S. military and rose as high as chief of staff to the commander of Naval Air Forces Pacific. 9 a.m. Mountain Christian Center Auditorium, 40299 Highway 49.
