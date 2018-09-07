Doctor accused of harassing calls to teen girl placed on five years probation by state

A Fresno cardiologist accused of sending harassing telephone messages to a teenage girl who was participating in a doctor’s academy program has been placed on five years probation by the Medical Board of California.
The board revoked the license of Dr. Khoi Manh Le, but stayed the revocation and placed him on five years probation beginning Aug. 31.
As part of his probation, Le must have a third-party chaperone present when examining or treating female patients. He is prohibited from treating female patients under 18 years of age. And he cannot supervise physician assistants and advanced practice nurses.
Le was represented before the medical board by Gregory Abrams, an Oakland lawyer. Abrams did not return calls for comment.
The medical board said Le was accused of sending inappropriate messages to a 17-year-old girl in 2015. He pleaded no contest in Fresno County Superior Court in 2017 to one count of “anonymous telephone calls,” a misdemeanor, for sending multiple annoying messages to the girl. He entered a conditional settlement and agreed to have no additional arrests for six months and to attend counseling sessions to have the misdemeanor charge dismissed.
Le met the teenage girl when she participated in the UCSF Fresno Doctors Academy Program at Community Medical Centers. The program is for high school and middle school students and encourages them to pursue medical and health careers.
UCSF Fresno terminated Le’s appointment as a volunteer faculty member in 2015. UCSF Fresno said in 2017 that it conducted its own investigation that led to the criminal investigation and charges being filed against Le.
Comments