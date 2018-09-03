Colorado River boat crash victim identified as former Tulare County sheriff’s step-daughter

The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Monday that a woman who died when two boats crashed on the Colorado River was Chrisi Lewis, the step-daughter of former Sheriff Bill Wittman.
Lewis’ body was recovered Monday in the river, where three people are still missing after the crash Sunday, the Associated Press reported.
Chrisi Lewis, 51, lived in Tulare County.
The Sheriff’s Office released a statement: “Sheriff Boudreaux spoke with the family this morning and is in constant contact with them,” it read.
“We are also keeping in close contact with the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office and the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, who are heading up rescue and recovery efforts. And we’re ready to provide whatever assistance they might need. Please keep the families of all of those affected by this tragedy in your prayers.”
Four people were reported missing on Sunday after two boats crashed head-on near Moabi Regional Park by the Arizona-California border, the Associated Press reported.
Nine people were injured, and two are in critical condition.
Comments