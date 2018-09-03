A house caught fire in Bass Lake on Monday, Sept. 3, 2018.
Bass Lake home goes up in flames, neighbors worry about evacuating

By Ashleigh Panoo

apanoo@fresnobee.com

September 03, 2018 03:47 PM

A Bass Lake home went up in flames early Monday morning, causing worry in the neighborhood that there may be evacuations, according to a neighbor.

Neighbor Bill Atwood said he woke up to noise around 1:30 a.m. and saw the house on North Shore Road in flames. “We got a reverse 911 call that there was a potential evacuation,” he said.

Atwood said he and his wife started to prepare, but he noticed the wind was very still outside, and firefighters were able to gain control of the fire and extinguish it.

the aftermath of a fire in Bass Lake on Monday, Sept. 3, 2018.
Bill Atwood Special to The Bee

It destroyed the home, two outbuildings and damaged a neighbor’s house. Atwood said several people were vacationing at the home, but all got out safely.

Cal Fire Mariposa could not be reached for comment.

Ashleigh Panoo: 559-441-6010, @AshleighPan

