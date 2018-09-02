Two plane accidents reported at Porterville airport this week

Two airplanes have been in minor accidents at the Porterville Municipal Airport within the last two days, according to Porterville police.
On Friday, a small plane hit a runway sign as it made a landing around 11:30 a.m. The pilot said the plane began pulling and she was able to taxi it off the runway without being injured, police said. The plane had minor damage.
On Saturday, a plane crashed as it tried to land around 9:10 a.m. The pilot was not injured but the plane overturned as it veered off the runway and into a dirt field.
The pilot told police he was preparing for takeoff when the plane began pulling to the left. The plane was moderately damaged.
Both the National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration were notified of the incidents, police said.
Comments