Clovis man dead, four people hospitalized after head-on crash in Fresno County

A Clovis man is dead and four others are in the hospital after a head-on crash in Fresno County Saturday night, reported the California Highway Patrol.
A 71-year-old Clovis man was driving a 2005 Chevrolet west on Shaw Avenue, just west of Monroe Avenue around 10 p.m., when he drifted into the opposite lane at around 55 mph, according to a CHP news release.
The Chevrolet hit a 2015 GMC that was driving east, causing the Chevrolet to flip. Both the Clovis man and the driver of the GMC, Carina Carillo Monroy, 41, were pinned in their vehicles.
Monroy, of Woodland, Calif., suffered multiple fractures. Also inside the GMC was 40-year-old Jose Hernandez and two other passengers in their 70s. All were taken to Community Regional Medical Center with major injuries, CHP said.
The driver of the Chevrolet was pronounced dead at the scene, and his name is not being released pending notification of family.
It is not known whether DUI was a factor in the crash, CHP said.
