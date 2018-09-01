Puppy stolen from animal shelter. Thief was caught on camera

For the second time this summer, a dog has been stolen from Fresno Humane Animal Services.
Rescue officials say a brown and white puppy was stolen Friday night and the thief was caught on security cameras.
Anyone with information regarding the thief’s identity is asked to contact Fresno Police at 559-621-7000.
In June, Bentley the Bulldog was stolen from the shelter after being freshly neutered and having recently undergone eye surgery. Bentley remains missing.
Security of the rescue was called into question when the bulldog was stolen.
Rescue officials responded to the security questions on Facebook saying its kennels are outdoors on asphalt under carports and it hardly has room to park their animal control trucks at its facility just west of Highway 99 and north of Highway 180.
FHAS is the county’s animal control provider.
The rescue says a new shelter will help to rescue more animals and keep them safe.
On Sept. 11, officials from the rescue will appear before the Fresno County Board of Supervisors seeking approval of a 4-acre lot rezoning to build a larger animal rescue and hospital.
The plan was OK’d July 26 by the county’s planning commission by a 5-4 vote.
A petition in favor of building the new rescue and hospital has nearly 35,000 signatures.
