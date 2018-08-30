Police cruiser involved in two-car collision in northwest Fresno

A Fresno police cruiser was involved in a traffic accident with another vehicle in northwest Fresno on Thursday.
At about 12:30 p.m. a black Saturn Vue heading west on Shaw Avenue near Marty Avenue attempted to turn left across the eastbound lanes of Shaw into the Foodsco shopping center on the south side of the road.
One car stopped to let the Saturn cross, but the police car was heading east in another lane. The Saturn hit the cruiser on the left front side.
No one was injured and the Saturn driver appears to be at fault, Lt. Mark Hudson said.
The Saturn had two occupants; the police car had one officer.
