Fuel tanker plunges off Freeway 41 in downtown Fresno

A big rig pulling an aviation fuel tanker plunged off Freeway 41 on Monday morning, crashing on Van Ness Avenue in downtown Fresno.
The California Highway Patrol said it’s extremely fortunate that the tanker was empty at the time of the crash. Fresno firefighters were nevertheless on the scene of the crash with a hazardous materials team. The driver was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The incident took place about 8 a.m. CHP Sergeant L. Sherman said apparently the driver of the big rig was involved in some sort of collision or other traffic incident as he was southbound on 41.
The truck smashed through a guard rail and tumbled down an embankment onto Van Ness, blocking both north and south directions of the roadway.
A heavy-duty wrecker was called in to remove the tanker and tractor.
Comments