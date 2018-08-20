Part of Fresno VA hospital evacuated due to suspicious package. Police say it was a hoax

About 40 people were evacuated from the Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Fresno on Monday afternoon because a suspicious package was found outside an outlying building.
The police bomb squad was called out and a robot was deployed to handle the package and X-ray it.
Police believe the package was hoax.
The package was found outside Building 27, which is used for mental health counseling and administration.
Clinton Avenue was closed between Angus and Fresno Street during the investigation. The road was reopened around 3:50 p.m.
